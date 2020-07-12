Menu
Subscribe
Coastal community in mourning

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
THE Minnie Water-Wooli community have united in their grief following the sudden death of teenager Mani Hart-Deville over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old Minnie Water resident had gone for a surf at Wilsons Headland when he was attacked by a shark.

Despite courageous efforts to save him, he died a short time later.

"Our community and general store family have tragically lost a little ripper," the Minnie Water Store posted out the front of their shop this morning.

"Our hearts are broken, and we just can't even … Godspeed Mani dude. We sure are going to miss you."

 

 

Others on social media have shared their condolences and paid tribute to the teenager who has been described as a clever, artistic individual.

"Our community lost a beautiful soul yesterday," Minnie Water Holiday Park posted onto their Facebook page.

"We wish to express our deepest condolences to Mani's family, friends & our little community."

 

15-year-old Mani Deville was attacked by a shark while surfing at Wilsons Headland near Minnie Water about 2.30pm Saturday, 11th July, 2020.
