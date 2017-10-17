Community help needed for a cleaner town

CLEAN UP: Coffs Coast rolled up their sleeves on Sunday to rid our surrounding towns of ugly vandalism. for Graffiti Removal Day

WILL you be involved in creating a cleaner city by taking part in the 2017 Graffiti Removal Day?

The day is about combating graffiti vandalism in the area with the support of local businesses, groups and individuals.

Last year volunteers across NSW removed more than 20,000sqm of graffiti from 460 sites in 57 local government areas.

"Graffiti Removal Day draws attention to the fight against graffiti vandalism and encourages people to roll out, grab a paint roller and help remove local graffiti," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

Costing the NSW Government, councils, local businesses and households over $300 million each year, the Coffs Harbour community are being asked to jump on board and tackle Graffiti vandalism.

"People who volunteer on the day at their local site will be supplied with free cleaning material, paint, safety equipment and training on how to safely remove graffiti.

Mr Fraser is encouraging locals who cannot make it on the day to support the event by promoting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #GRD17 and #LoveWhereWeLive.

The day will be held on Sunday, October 29.

For more information, to register or suggest a clean-up site, visit graffitiremovalday.org.au