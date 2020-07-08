Community heartbroken after teen dies in river crash

Logan Bradford, 17, has died after the car she was driving along River Drive, South Ballina, left the roadway and plunged into the Richmond River.

AN EVANS Head teenager has been confirmed as the girl who tragically died after her car plunged into the Richmond River yesterday.

Logan Bradford, 17, was driving southbound along River Dr, South Ballina, with a female passenger, when her car left the road and plunged into the water.

The passenger was able to escape the sinking vehicle.

Flowers have been laid at the scene where a car plunged into the Richmond River at South Ballina on Tuesday.

Despite multiple attempts from witnesses to free Logan, she died at the scene.

The Evans Head community have taken to social media to share their grief and offer their support to the Bradford family.

Evans Head and Woodburn Preschool posted a tribute on their Facebook page paying their respects.

"Our heart is breaking for Karen and Craig, all the Bradford and Allen families, Logan's friends and her workmates," the post read.

"We will always remember Logan with love."

Police divers worked into the night on Tuesday to recover the vehicle.

Numerous members of the community have also begun sharing their condolences for the family.

More to come.