Community has its say on Tweed Valley Hospital master plan

PLANNING: The selected site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

TWEED residents are sharing their thoughts on they want to see be included the new Tweed Valley Hospital master plan.

The panel of about 50 members, which first met last month to view the concept designs for the new hospital, will continue to attend workshops and focus groups as planning continues.

Rebecca Wark, Executive Director, Rural and Regional for Health Infrastructure, said the Consumer and Community Reference Panel allowed the community to play a vital role in what needs to be included in the $534 million regional referral hospital at Cudgen.

"Establishing the panel is a significant milestone, and we are excited to see the energy and passion of the members during recent orientation sessions and a master planning workshop," Ms Wark said.

"Panel members will provide valuable input throughout the planning and design stages by representing the views of patients, carers and the local community, and we look forward to their contribution."

Former Tweed Shire councillor and panel member Dot Holdom said it was important the community was consulted during the planning process.

"Consideration of community is the most important part of building a hospital," Ms Holdom said.

"I can now see the vision for the hospital and I'm excited."

Another panel member, Lyn McInerney, said she enjoyed participating in the master planning workshop for the new hospital.

"I enjoyed having the opportunity to learn about and contribute to the development of the hospital. I'm looking forward to sharing this information with other people," Ms McInerney said.

Lynne Weir, A/Chief Executive, Northern NSW Local Health District, said panel members would be invited to participate in a range of ongoing workshops, focus groups and meetings, and contributing to both the clinical and physical design of the new hospital.

"The real-life and local experience that panel members bring to the planning and design of the new hospital will be invaluable in delivering a hospital that best meets the needs of the Tweed-Byron region," Ms Weir said.

The Tweed Shire Council Reference Group and the Project User Groups, which includes clinicians and staff, are also central to the ongoing consultation program involving key stakeholders.

Applications for membership on the panel will remain open throughout the project.

To apply, visit www.tweedvalleyhospital.health.nsw.gov.au