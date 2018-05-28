Community gutted: Act of arson claims historic church

THE site of many weddings, funerals and baptisms; St. Paul's Catholic Church in Glenreagh is now a pile of charred wood and twisted corrugated roofing.

For the past 87 years this little timber church has been a place of community and worship.

On Sunday when mass should have been beginning, fire crews were securing the site after extinguishing a fire that destroyed the historic place of worship.

A nearby resident was the first to raise the alarm in this usually quiet, rural village after she was woken by a noise around 4.45am.

"I heard a loud smash then a bang, and then one of the windows exploded," Glenreagh resident Shelley said.

"I could see a small flame through my bedroom window so I called the fire department. They got here quickly but the whole thing went up; it took just 10 to maybe 15 minutes.

"We were lucky there wasn't any wind. We live so close and we were keeping a look out for embers. It's always so quiet here, this is the biggest thing that's happened around here in ages."

Still dressed in pyjamas, Shelley and her neighbours watched as crews from RFS and NSW Fire & Rescue attended the scene containing the fire but unable to save the historic timber church on the corner of Boundary and Clarence streets.

St Paul's Catholic Church. Trevor Veale

Nana Glen local and mother-of-four, Louise Anderson is one of the parishioners who regularly attended mass at St Paul's and said it is a blow to the community the little church is gone.

"I've been attending the church since I was a teenager," Louise said.

"The last time I went to St. Paul's was on Mothers Day and we had a nice mass with Father Peter.

"It was a really pretty timber church although it was freezing in winter. I remember when the kids were little bringing rugs and wrapping them up and having cups of tea. It's always been a family-based congregation with lots of young kids sitting in the pews.

Those pews, just like the rest of the historic church, are now nothing more than ashes.

"I always thought that spot was such a safe place for the church, tucked away on that corner. We never had any vandalism or any complaints from the neighbours when we parked in the street.

"It's just so sad that it's gone. In these small communities we have our churches and halls and swimming pools, that's where people go and meet.

HOW IT WAS: St Paul's Church Glenreagh contributed

"The church was built by the community. Freddie Shipman was heavily involved in getting the church up and running. I attended his funeral in St Paul's a few years ago, I'm just glad he didn't see his beloved church burn down."

The fire is being treated as suspicious and a crime scene has been established.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or click here.