Community groups benefit from funding

TWO Coffs Harbour groups will share $30,000 in federal grants to help towards projects that enhance community facilities in the city.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker today announced $10,000 for South Coffs Community Gardens Incorporated to build a pavilion, and $20,000 to the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour for new playground equipment suitable for children with disabilities.

The pavilion will be built in the gardens on Bruce King Drive at a total cost of $33,330.

It will provide a much needed meeting place for members of the Community Garden group that will complement the great asset that is the town garden.

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan announced the community funding grants today. contributed

The new equipment at the Brelsford Park playground, with a total cost of $66,000, will include a new merry-go-round especially designed to be safe for all kids, including those with disabilities.

Mr Hartsuyker said the Stronger Communities Program was one of the most popular community based grant schemes the Commonwealth ran - and for all the right reasons.

"Small capital works on a range of community facilities can be vital in improving community cohesiveness in many ways, but they are often expensive beyond the means of the groups that want to undertake them," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"This program has helped literally hundreds of these projects become a reality around the country, and it's always a pleasure to be able to help establish new or upgraded facilities that bring a little extra to lives."