Community group fuels service station opposition

The Moonee Beach Action Group has made their opinon about a service station in the village clear. Rachel Vercoe

A COMMUNITY action group is trying to rally support against a development application for a service station to be built.

The Moonee Beach Action Group opposes the plan for the service station to be built on the corner of Moonee Beach Rd and Sullivans Rd.

It has described the proposed service station as "a potential community wrecker” and wants to "shut it down once and for all”.

Group member Tara Rhoades said the service station would pose a "pretty scary” risk for children by increasing traffic coming off the Pacific Highway.

"Our kids all go from our houses to get takeaways,” she said.

Ms Rhoades said she would welcome "any other development that works within a suburban neighbourhood”, such as shops or restaurants.

In the Coffs Harbour City Council business paper, it is recommended the council approve the application.

The proposed development was first put on public exhibition from June to July 2016 when it received 250 submissions.

The proposal was subsequently amended and was again put on public exhibition from February 23 to March 24 this year when a total of 144 submissions were received.

As a result, the matter has been reported to the council for determination at Thursday's council meeting "as the development application has generated significant community interest”.

The proposal consists of the construction of a service station, including fuel canopy, bowsers, underground fuel tanks, stormwater detention/treatment system, kiosk, associated car parking, signage and landscape areas.

If it is approved, new driveway access to Moonee Beach Rd and Sullivans Rd will be constructed.

The driveway onto Moonee Beach Rd will be restricted to an exit only and Sullivans Rd will be widened to allow for movement of southbound traffic.

'No' supporters will stage a rally outside the council chamber at 5pm Thursday.