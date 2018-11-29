Tragic fallout of deadly Sydney storm

AN ANGUISHED stepmum has bared her soul in a heartbreaking tribute to her 14-year-old boy who lost his life in yesterday's deadly storm.

In a heartbreaking social media post, the stepmum of a 14-year-old killed in Sydney's horrendous storm yesterday has spoken of a special bond with her boy.

A community on Sydney's upper north shore is in a state of shock as popular footballer and Pennant Hills High School pupil Dylan Langhorne was named as the victim of a tragic accident during yesterday's major downpour.

He died after a horrific two-vehicle crash at Thornleigh, on Sydney's upper north shore, and a male driver died when a car collided with a pole on Old Prospect Rd at South Wentworthville at about 7pm.

The teenager's stepmother, Janda Thompson talked of a special relationship with her boy in a post on social media overnight."If only I could hold my boy another time, I love you," she said.

"Today was a tragic accident. I will never forget our special bond we had and you could tell me anything. Love you my darling and if you could see the most amazing support we are getting today which you would hate.

"You will always be by my side and I will always say I have five beautiful gorgeous children."

She tagged her fiance, Shane Langhorne, in the emotional post - saying he knew they were "the best parents".

A family tribute to 14-year-old Dyaln Langhorne, killed in Thornleigh on Wednesday, November 28.

A Gofundme page has been started by a family friend to help cover the cost of the teenager's funeral.A spokesman from Pennant Hills High School said pupils have been left heartbroken by the loss of a "dearly loved student".

"We cannot begin to explain the heartbreak this has brought upon our school and its community," the spokesman said in a statement.

"Our thoughts, hopes and prayers are with the family, friends, students and teachers who are grieving.

"If anyone feels they are having difficulties coping during such a tough time, please do not hesitate to seek help from any of our teachers or counselors (sic). "Pennant Hills High School is a community.

"In times like these, we are not torn apart, we unite and are only brought closer together.

"We will find the strength to get through these incomprehensible times."Dylan's football club Thornleigh Thunder FC has also taken to social media to offer its condolences.

"With the heaviest heart and the most enormous sadness we humbly offer our deepest sympathies to Shane and Janda and families," a spokesman for the club wrote.

"None of us can comprehend how they feel right now, nor begin to know what to say or do. On your behalf Thunder Family we send our/your combined condolences at this mind numbing time."

Dylan was one of three victims in yesterday's horror storm.

Tragically, a NSW SES volunteer in his 40s died "after collapsing" while on duty at Flinders, south of Wollongong.

A third person, yet to be identified, also died when their car crashed into a power pole on Old Prospect Rd at South Wentworthville about 7pm last night.

"This is a tragic event and my deepest sympathies are with the man's family and friends," Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said in a statement.

"My thoughts and prayers are also with the broader emergency services community," he added.

Two police officers were also seriously injured when a tree fell on their car at North Ryde.

A female officer suffered a suspected broken leg and a male officer was concussed. Floodwaters have started to dissipate and a severe weather warning has been cancelled, although strong gusts remain likely.

"We do have concerns that with the sodden ground, we're going to see the continuation of debris on the roads, branches falling out of trees and trees toppling themselves, either onto roads or properties," Ashley Sullivan from the NSW State Emergency Service told Channel Seven.

"So we're asking people to be cautious."

A family tribute to 14-year-old Dylan Langhorne, killed in Thornleigh on Wednesday, November 28. with his siblings, father Shane Langhorne and mother Janda Thompson.

The SES received almost 5000 calls for help resulting in more than 2000 jobs for help on Wednesday, including 18 flood rescues.

About 140 jobs which remain outstanding, Mr Sullivan said.Only about 1000 homes and businesses in Sydney's north are still without power after crews spent the night restoring services across the city.

Flights in and out of Sydney Airport continue to be delayed due to the poor weather, with at least four domestic flights cancelled on Thursday morning.