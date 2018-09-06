Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phil Crofts, Yvonne Wylie, Barbara Trist and Max Wilson.
Phil Crofts, Yvonne Wylie, Barbara Trist and Max Wilson. Contributed
Community

Community generosity appreciated

6th Sep 2018 3:00 PM

RUNNING off community support for close to three decades, the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen are overwhelmed with every donation that comes their way.

A recent generous donation from Urunga Uniting Church made up of food and monetary support will not be wasted and go to feeding hungry mouths.

Soupie chairman Phil Crofts said such generosity keeps the Soupie going in it's mission to provide a nutritious meal five days a week.

"This donation is indeed particularly thoughtful in as much as it includes a mix of groceries that will be used directly in our kitchen as well as non-perishables that are the basis of our Crisis Food Packs,” Mr Crofts said.

"We are thrilled that Urunga Uniting Church has been able to continue its long-standing support for our work.”

of Phil Crofts from the Soup Kitchen receiving a cheque from Yvonne Wylie from the Urunga Uniting Church.
of Phil Crofts from the Soup Kitchen receiving a cheque from Yvonne Wylie from the Urunga Uniting Church.
Donated food.
Donated food. Contributed
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The war in art

    The war in art

    News You might have thought War of the Worlds was just a sci-fi movie but there's more too it in Joanne Elliot's work.

    Works to start on Waterfall Way

    premium_icon Works to start on Waterfall Way

    News Safety improvement works to start near Newell Falls and Thora.

    Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach Bowls Club join forces

    Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach Bowls Club join forces

    News We see the synergies as significant

    Teachers rally against $1.9b public education cuts

    premium_icon Teachers rally against $1.9b public education cuts

    News Teachers aim to bring awareness to Government's steep funding cuts.

    Local Partners