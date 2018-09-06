Community generosity appreciated

RUNNING off community support for close to three decades, the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen are overwhelmed with every donation that comes their way.

A recent generous donation from Urunga Uniting Church made up of food and monetary support will not be wasted and go to feeding hungry mouths.

Soupie chairman Phil Crofts said such generosity keeps the Soupie going in it's mission to provide a nutritious meal five days a week.

"This donation is indeed particularly thoughtful in as much as it includes a mix of groceries that will be used directly in our kitchen as well as non-perishables that are the basis of our Crisis Food Packs,” Mr Crofts said.

"We are thrilled that Urunga Uniting Church has been able to continue its long-standing support for our work.”

of Phil Crofts from the Soup Kitchen receiving a cheque from Yvonne Wylie from the Urunga Uniting Church.