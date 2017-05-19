Community effort to support South Sudanese children

DESPITE it being a fundamental human right, access to education for many is just a pipe dream. But Kassimiro Yanga and the South Sudan Children's Education Fund believe it is the key to future peace.

Kassimiro escaped war-torn South Sudan to avoid becoming a boy soldier. Seeing the atrocities up close, he is adamant the development of South Sudan can only be achieved if children are able to be educated.

"Me and my sister have seen the situation in South Sudan, and many kids are dropping out of school. We're hoping in the next few years we'll be able to help fund more children's education,” said Kassimiro, an instigator of the SSCEF.

The SSCEF, an initiative of Coffs Harbour Council of Churches, said schools in the country charge an equivalent of around $200 each year, and many children are orphaned or have lost their fathers which makes it difficult to pay these fees.

Raising funds for schooling in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, the SSCEF is once again holding its Salem Variety Concert at St John's Anglican Church.

"The African community in Coffs is understandably anxious to help those back home who are having a great deal of difficulty not only with the conflict, but also with famine,” said Rev Jan McLeod.

The concert takes place from 2pm Sunday, May 28, at St John's Anglican Church.