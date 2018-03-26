Community create the brightest wave

RAIN might have been threatening in the dark clouds high above but it wasn't enough to stop about 50 bright people from heading down to the beach in the name of mental health.

One Wave, a non-profit surf community tackling mental health issues, with a simple recipe of saltwater therapy, surfing and coloured clothing has marked its fifth anniversary.

"Just like the weather, mental health comes in waves and when it's bad, that is when you need good people around you the most,” said Lisa Nichols, from Key Employment.

"We started the morning with our anti vibe circle, checked in on each other then joined 80 other beaches across 25 countries to form One big Fluro Wave to celebrate five years of Fluro Friday.”

Fluro Friday Woopi meet every week at 6.30am wearing bright fluro clothes to promote an invisible illness and encourages people to start a conversation about a topic that can be difficult; mental health, suicide prevention, depression and anxiety.