Community consultation on Jetty development begins

THE first stage of community consultation on the development of the Jetty Foreshore precinct is now open, where residents can literally drag and drop their ideas onto an online map. Contributed

THE first stage of community consultation on the development of the Jetty Foreshore precinct is now open, and residents can literally drag and drop their ideas onto an online map.

The online platform allows residents to view each other's ideas which can be built upon, discussed and voted for.

Residents are able to make a comment under a variety of categories, including activated spaces, economic growth, connections, environment and heritage, public drawcards, and others.

Online users simply pick a category, drag an icon to a specific area on the map, and leave their comments and ideas.

An email address must be provided, and links and images can also be added if desired.

The second phase of the consultation plan, which will take place in March, involves face-to-face drop-in sessions to build on the ideas and provide the opportunity for more feedback.

These sessions will be held on March 23 from 3pm, and March 24 from 10am at the Cavanbah Centre.

The third sees the ideas collated, discussed and ranked at community workshops to be held later in the year. People will be able to register their interest in attending these workshops at the drop-in sessions.

"This is an important milestone and a critical process in making sure the development of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores precinct reflects the needs and wants of the local community," Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"The views of local will be place at the centre of the concept planning work.

"Everyone will have the opportunity to have their say and I encourage people to do just that."

Click here to use the online consultation platform.

A community input email address community.input@ghd.com and a free call 1800 number (1800 810 680) are available for community members to enquire about the project.

Consultations activities and timing:

1. Online Consultation from (February 26 to April): Transparent collection of ideas, online discussion and voting on ideas through the Social Pinpoint platform.

2. Face-to-face consultation (March 23 and 24): Drop-in sessions to show current ideas and examples, allows face-to-fae discussion, generate more ideas and seek feedback.

3. Collation of ideas into themes (April): Considering all ideas and grouping for further discussion.

4. Face-to-face ranking of ideas (May): Workshops for discussions and voting on ideas/themes to rank them.

5. Publishing of the outcomes (June): A report on the process and the resulting ranked ideas.