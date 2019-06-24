Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

THE Byron Bay community is not giving up hope missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez will be found, days after police suspend the search for the 18-year-old.

Tweed Byron Police District detective inspector Matt Kehoe said on Facebook on Friday any "large scale physical land searches" would be suspended until further notice.

But detectives were continuing investigate information provided to officers and search co-ordinators were reviewing all search patterns.

Detective Insp Kehoe said police were speaking with Theo's family and updating them on the investigation.

"Sadly our search efforts involving SES, Brunswick VRA, police dogs, drones, rappellers, specialist police searchers, divers and of course our tireless community volunteers do not have any more answers for Theo's family," he said.

Meanwhile, community search volunteer Sheri D'Rosario posted on social media there will be no official volunteer search today.

"We will be spending the day creating an efficient search strategy for the coming week, as well as collating the data from our search maps, and brainstorming some other strategies to help find Theo," she wrote.

"Rest assured that we will be continuing to work hard and will hit the ground running again on Tuesday."

Ms D'Rosario asked anyone who was considering searching for Theo today to stay in groups.

"If you do decide to go out searching independently, please ensure you go with a group and do not enter risky areas or put yourselves in any danger," Ms D'Rosario wrote online.

"Also please let us know at the end of the day any areas that have been searched, use a GPS tracker on your phone if possible.

"Also please continue to look around as you go about your day, as we are still looking for Theo's phone, hat, and black hoodie.

"And please encourage friends and family with CCTV to send footage from May 31 to June 1 to police.

"Thank you so much for all of your ongoing time, assistance and well wishes.

"We are committed and determined to find Theo."

Theo was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11pm on May 31.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm to 190cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair.

He was last seen dressed in a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.

Detective Insp Kehoe asked anyone with information, "big or small" relating to Theo's disappearance should phone Byron Bay Police Station on (02) 6685 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.