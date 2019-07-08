Community comes together for Naidoc Week

Scenes from this morning's Naidoc Week flag raising ceremony outside the Coffs Harbour City Council chambers.

Scenes from this morning's Naidoc Week flag raising ceremony outside the Coffs Harbour City Council chambers. TREVOR VEALE

TODAY a range of diverse community organisations in Coffs Harbour have come together to celebrate this year's NAIDOC Week theme - Voice, Treaty, Truth.

Not-for-profit community housing provider, Community Housing Ltd (CHL) is partnering with the Coffs Harbour Land Council, the Coffs Harbour City Council and the Kulai Aboriginal Pre-School to host a new event called 'Walking Together' that is following the Official Flag Raising Ceremony as part of the week long celebration of this year's NAIDOC Week.

Naidoc Week flag raising at the Coffs Harbour City Council chambers this morning. Trevor Veale

"With close to 1,200 homes occupied by Aboriginal and Torres strait Islander people, CHL is country's second largest non-government provider of Aboriginal housing and has a strong commitment to working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their communities," CHL NSW State Manager, Dr Lucy Burgmann said.

"With the recent launch of our Reconciliation Action Plan, we are working towards building stronger understanding and connections with the communities we work with both in Coffs Harbour and right around the country.

NAIDOC is a week-long celebration of one of the world's oldest cultures and we're excited to be part of it," she said.

Celebrated from the first Sunday in July, this year's celebratory artist is Charmaine Mumbulla, and her artwork is called 'Awaken'.

The Wajaarr Ngaarlu dancers. TREVOR VEALE

Uncle Trevor Wilson, Chair of Council's Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee, says, "NAIDOC Week invites all Australians to walk in a movement for a better future for our Aboriginal brothers, sisters and youngsters."

The special event, held on local traditional country of the Gumbanynggirr nation, was kickstarted with a flag raising ceremony at the Council Chambers followed by a traditional Welcome to Country and a special dance performance by the Wajaarr Ngaarlu Dancers and the Kulai Aboriginal Pre-School kids.

Attendees have walked together across the footbridge to the Coffs Showground and regrouped at the Norm Jordan Pavilion for an opportunity for a sharing of culture, stories and food.

The day will include a range of information stalls and activities such as a dance workshop and Bunnings activities for the kids, a women's circle and yarning over morning tea and lunch.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci launches the company's Reconciliation Action Plan in Coffs Harbour on Friday. TREVOR VEALE

On Friday, the Woolworths Group made a new commitment to reconciliation and its Indigenous communities, through the launch of its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

As part of the announcement Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci and team members hosted a culturally respectful and immersive event at Fitzroy Oval where culture was shared and stories were created with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in Coffs Harbour.

With more than 3800 team members who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples across the Woolworths Group, the company's second RAP is designed to contribute towards Australia's reconciliation journey.