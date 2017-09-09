Community comes to together for cool change

FRESH AIR: Boambee East Community Centre's Steve Morrison and Ann Pierlot take the new air-conditioning for a spin.

STUFFY. Hot. Oppressive. These adjectives and plenty more have been used to describe the temperature at the Boambee East Community Centre.

"If you've ever been down there for a wedding or function you would have found it so uncomfortable,” said Margaret Bridgman, events co-ordinator at the Bruce King Dr centre.

"Some people don't come during summer because it is simply too hot.”

The centre is a hub for the community, offering diverse programs and activities.

"We do all ages here, from birth to almost 100. We haven't got anyone who is 100 yet but we're working on it.”

Another thing this crew has been working on is getting the temperature just right.

"About 12 months ago, after receiving an arts grant, we produced a calendar of the 2452 area. Proceeds from the sale of this initiative provided the initial basis for a fund-raising adventure; to purchase air-conditioning.

"We tried many times in the past to obtain funding for air-conditioning but were always knocked back with the explanation that if 'you can't afford to purchase it you will never be able to afford to operate it'.”

After consistent fund-raising and applying for grants, solar panels were installed last year.

"It's been a long hard journey, but after donations from community organisations and fund-raising by management and various groups who use the centre, enough dollars were raised to qualify for a council grant which resulted in air-conditioning being installed last week.

"It now makes the centre an attractive and competitive all weather venue, the air conditioning is going to make a huge difference, and it's all thanks to people power and a helping hand form council.”

The crew at the Boambee East Community Centre in Bruce King Dr would like to thank everyone who helped to make this special project happen.

"Air-conditioning is going to make such a difference in what we can do for the community. We will no longer be known as a sauna in summer or a deep freeze in winter.”

For details on activities or space hire at the Centre contact 6658 4655.