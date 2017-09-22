Community chips in and lends a hand to the Hicks family

REST IN PEACE: Jamie Hicks, 40, died in a motorcycle crash and was remembered as a one of a kind.

REST IN PEACE: Jamie Hicks, 40, died in a motorcycle crash and was remembered as a one of a kind. GoFundMe

THE Coramba community has rallied to help the family of the motorcycle rider Jamie Hicks killed in last week's crash.

James Archer said a neighbour of Hicks family asked if he would help with resurfacing the family home driveway.

The owner of James Archer Earthmoving went one better and phoned a number of local businesses which chipped in money and time, along with Hicks' family and friends.

James said a fundraiser was held at the Coramba Hotel, where a bucket was passed around, raising more than $4000.

This allowed for a new spray seal driveway.

COMMUNITY RALLY: A new driveway will be laid for the family of Jamie Hicks, who was killed in a motorcycle crash, with the help of friends, family and local businesses. James Archer

James thanked local businesses Coramba Hotel, Tutt Bryan Hire, Blaizes Earthworx, Burnett Civil, Steve Oliver Bobcat and Tip Truck Hire and T.G Jung Quarries for their help.