Community champions in line for AFL Hall of Fame

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Jim Woodlock is in line for the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame.

THE inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame beginning in 2020 is calling for further nominations from the Coffs Coast.

The Hall of Fame recognises candidates at any level of Australian Football and there have been some notable nominations already from the region.

Community football stalwarts Jim and Jill Woodlock have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to Aussie rules on the North Coast.

The pair have dedicated more than 30 years to servicing the game in numerous roles and would both be worthy Hall of Fame inductees.

Nominations for the Hall of Fame close on September 6. Selection criteria and nomination forms can be found at www.aflnswact.com.au