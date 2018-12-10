Community casts their vote on Falls and Splendour site

THE NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) offers community members one last chance to express their views on the controversial development application at North Byron Parklands today during a public meeting to held in Ocean Shores.

The $42 million development application (DA) to make North Byron Parklands a permanent home for Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival was referred last month by the Department of Planning and Environment (DP&E) to the IPC for a final decision.

In the report submitted by the DP&E, the state government organisation acknowledged public concerns about the development.

The department identified the key issues for assessment are traffic and transport, noise, waste water and the increase in festival size.

Various community groups will be in attendance including local speakers from Byron Residence Group, CONNECT Northern Rivers Inc, South Golden Beach Community Association Inc and Ocean Shores Tidy Town Committee.

The department exhibited the DA, modification request and accompanying environmental impact statement for the development between December 15, 2017, and February 16, 2018.

DP&E received 7204 submissions during the exhibition period, including eight from public authorities, 24 from community organisations and 7172 from the public.

Of the 7204 submissions received, 7057 were in support, 29 provided comments and 118 objected to the proposal including Byron Shire Council and Tweed Shire Council.

The IPC estimated the final decision regarding the venue may be completed within seven weeks.

"Determinations of state significant development applications typically take around six to seven weeks from the time of referral to the Commission; however, that can vary somewhat should the Commission request more information from the applicant and/or Department of Planning and Environment, or if needs to commission independent expert advice prior to making its determination," an IPC spokesperson said.