Garbutt resident Phillip Coughran, 37, was at hospital when a group of thieves tore through his Crowder St unit last week, stealing his nebuliser and $2700 that was being saved for a car. Air Liquide Healthcare owner Sandy Breen gave Mr Coughran a new nebuliser worth nearly $300 after hearing he had been a victim of crime.
Health

Community backs terminally ill victim of crime

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Dec 2019 1:42 PM
A Townsville business owner has donated a lifesaving piece of medical equipment to a terminally ill man who was robbed by thieves while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Garbutt resident Phillip Coughran, 37, was at hospital when a group of thieves tore through his Crowder St unit last week, stealing his nebuliser and $2700 that was being saved for a car.

Air Liquide Healthcare owner Sandy Breen gave Mr Coughran a new nebuliser worth nearly $300 after hearing he had been a victim of crime.

"I donated it because he needed it, I like to help people, it's in my nature," she said.

"It was terrible, I've been broken into before and I know exactly what it feels like, it's not a good feeling and I was in a position to donate one.

"I gave him my number and told him if he needed anything to contact me."

Mr Coughran said Sandy's generosity had brought him relief.

"I'm feeling a lot better and can breathe more easily now, it's actually given me hope and the old feeling of community spirit," he said.

"This machine is a bit of a god send … it's brought a smile to my face.

"It would be great to get back at the stage where I was at before the money was stolen … it's still breaking my heart a little bit, as I was looking forward to seeing my kids, especially if it's the last time I get to see them."

