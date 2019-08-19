Community backing for the lifesaving helicopter service

(Back l-r) Zeke Huish - Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Debbie McCredie - Regional Advisory Committee WRH (Clarence Valley), Sonia Fuller - Eagle Helicopters, Michael Adendorff - Adendorff Solicitors, Joanne McIntosh - Regional Advisory Committee WRH (Ballina), Anne Johnson - Volunteer at Op Shop Coffs Harbour, Debra Wise -Westpac Park Beach Plaza, Jennifer Dowd - Community Liaison Officer WRH, Grant

THE lifesaving difference delivered by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Coffs Coast is one that's never understated in the community.

The community-supported 'flying intensive care unit' recently held a Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) meetings in Coffs Harbour.

The group meets every two months across Northern New South Wales and marked the visit with a special breakfast at the C.ex Coffs club that gave thanks for the incredible support the region delivers to the service.

RAC members act as the eyes and ears for the service throughout the community with members in voluntary positions appointed from all across the service's flight path, including the Coffs Coast.

Retired NSW Police Assistant Commissioner John Hartley APM, who recently relocated with his family to the Coffs Coast represents the region on the RAC.

The RAC plays an important role within our Service with the Chairman of the RAC, Mr Peter Duncan AM, Commissioner with the independent Planning Commission NSW, also being a Director on the board of our organisation," Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Zeke Huish said.

"This means that local matters can be raised via RAC members and taken further through to the Board by Peter to help ensure that the community who support us so strongly can have confidence in the effective governance of our Service," Mr Huish said.

The Lismore-based operation has members on its RAC from regions such as: the Tweed Coast, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Northern Rivers/Lismore, Clarence Valley, Tenterfield and Coffs Coast.

On average one mission every week is performed by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in the Coffs Coast area, which can respond from anyone of its three bases at Newcastle, Tamworth and Lismore to assist.

The service is dedicated to providing the best aeromedical support it can to the region and is also delighted to announce a new member of their team who is based in Coffs Harbour.

"We are really pleased to welcome Coffs local, Jennifer Dowd, to our team who has taken up the role of Community Liaison Officer servicing the Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley community's," Mr Huish said.

Jennifer is on hand to help community groups and businesses who wish to give their support to the service and can be contacted on 0438 649 300 or Jennifer.Dowd@rescuehelicopter.com.au