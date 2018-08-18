Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

EXPERIENCE: Grafton Ghosts' winger Joel Moss will be key to the side's chances of booking a Group 2 grand final berth tomorrow.

EXPERIENCE: Grafton Ghosts' winger Joel Moss will be key to the side's chances of booking a Group 2 grand final berth tomorrow. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: When the Grafton Ghosts needed a lift in the Group 2 major semi-final last week they turned to the loudest bloke on the field.

Now, staring down the barrel of a do-or-die preliminary final, Grafton will again turn to their man, Joel Moss.

The hard-running winger has plenty of experience at the pointy end of the season, and it is big games - like tomorrow's final against Macksville - that he lives for.

"This is a massive game for us, we want to make the grand final again,” Moss said.

"I just love these big games. The nerves are up, the emotion is up, it just brings the best out of you as a player.”

Moss has taken a role in recent seasons as the Ghosts megaphone. From his right wing over to the left, everyone listens when Moss speaks.

"I probably talk too much on the field if you ask the other boys,” he said. "I think communication is important. If I don't talk, we go quiet and that's when you have problems.”

The Ghosts have made several changes to their line-up with Matt Muller cleared to return from injury and Ben Liyou called up to the squad.

Liyou will go into right centre, inside Moss, with Ghosts secret weapon Mike Curnow shifted to the bench to give the side impact off the pine.

It's a change that Moss is backing all the way, with the experienced winger excited to play outside the young buck.

"I trust him 100 per cent, he is the best young footballer in the Valley,” Moss said.

"He has looked really good this week as well, I reckon he is due for a big game.”

But it is the return of Muller that Moss feels will make the biggest difference for the home side, with the second rower sealing up the right edge.

Riley Law has also dropped back to an explosive bench with Ben McLennan ready to take a spot in the second row, despite being taken from the field in an ambulance last weekend.

Wicks has named an extended eight-man bench with four players to be ommitted from the come game day. Rising junior and NSW Country representative rugby player Caleb Barker was named on the bench.

PRELIMINARY FINAL: Grafton Ghosts v Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field. League tag kicks off an action-packed day from 10.30am.

GHOSTS SQUAD: 1. Cooper Woods, 2. Joel Moss, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Ben Liyou, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Blake Winmill, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Brett Wicks, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Adam Slater, 11. Ben McLennan, 12 Matt Muller, 15. Danny Wicks (C/C), 14. Riley Law, 13. Michael Curnow, 16. Tim Tilse, 17. Daniel Lavender, 18. James Hughes, 19. Mason Graham, 20. Caleb Barker, 21. Luke Collison

Manger: Joe Kinnane