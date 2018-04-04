Pearson in Paradise ahead of Games

SALLY Pearson took things easy on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning as she continued to manage her fitness ahead of her home Commonwealth Games.

The world champion hurdler opted for a slow paced walk with the Queen's Baton in Surfers Paradise.

And she said it was "just as good" an experience, after she was overlooked for the Australian flag-bearer's role for Wednesday night's opening ceremony.

"This is definitely just as good," Pearson said.

"It's nice to be here within the community and a community that has supported us and supported all of the athletes and I'm glad that I can share this with everyone here."

Pearson, 31, is battling an Achilles injury that she says will remain an issue until the race.

But she can't wait for the opening ceremony's festivities.

"Getting the Commonwealth Games kicked off tonight is going to be something special and I can't wait to be a part of it with the Australian team and walking out there and knowing that everyone in the stadium is cheering for us," she said.

She said on the weekend that she was a "90 per cent" chance of competing in the individual event.

The star track athlete did not break walking pace for her leg of the Queen's Baton Relay as a result.

"I won't be pushing the walk, that's for sure. I'll be enjoying it and soaking up the atmosphere," she said with a smile.

The baton made its way to Surfers Paradise in spectacular fashion, with former professional lifesaver Trevor Hendy bringing it to shore aboard a surf lifesaving boat.

The procession of boats came ashore where Hendy passed the baton to his son TJ.

"Trevor Hendy was one of my idols when I was growing up and I used to always watch him on TV," Pearson said.

"To be able to be here with him and his son now is pretty exciting."

Pearson passed the baton to fellow Gold Coast local John Coutis - a disabled former athlete who has inspired a number of Australian sporting outfits - in emotional scenes on The Esplanade.