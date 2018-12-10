No case against Games ‘people smuggler’

Indian national Rakesh Kumar Sharma was detained on allegations of people smuggling at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Photo: Supplied

FEDERAL police have dropped all of the people smuggling charges against a former Indian journalist who travelled to Brisbane in March for the Commonwealth Games.

A Commonwealth prosecutor today told a Brisbane magistrate that the Commonwealth would not be proceeding with any charges against Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46.

Indian nationals as they arrived in Australia to cover the Commonwealth Games. They were detained on suspicion of people smuggling. Photo: Supplied

Sharma travelled to Brisbane with eight other men, who authorities believed were farmers.

He was subsequently charged with the smuggling charges which carry up to 20 years in jail.

The eight other men were deported back to India after being held in detention overnight.

Australian Federal Police also alleged Sharma's media credentials were bogus.

He is expected to be released from prison immediately, after the Commonwealth prosecutor said they would offer no evidence on a charge of delivering a document containing false or misleading information.

The court was told the aggravated people smuggling change had already been discontinued.

The magistrate ordered Sharma, who has been in custody since being charged, to be released.

Sharma's early stay at Arthur Gorrie earlier this year was said to be particularly uncomfortable with him unable to contact any of his relatives.

His lack of English also meant he struggled to communicate with prison staff.