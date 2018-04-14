Gymnast’s hilarious ‘rainbow bum’ move

WHO knows how long gymnast Katherine Uchida had to train to pull this one out?

Ms Uchida appears to be gracefully relieving herself of the rainbow coloured Commonwealth Games logo after some awkward editing by Channel 7.

Canadian gymnast Katherine Uchida is all smiles in her routine.

Channel 7's faux pas was spotted by Gold Coast Bulletin columnist Ann Wason Moore while she was watching games coverage with her family about 4pm.

Until something odd happens...

She posted it to Facebook with the caption "My favourite gymnastics move ... shooting rainbows out of your butt #ohcanada #gc2018".

Ms Uchida's performance in the Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics, however, landed her a silver medal.

Impressive... is this part of the routine?

It begs the question, what did the gold medallist do?

The Commonwealth Games logo emerges in full rainbow bloom.