Commitment from volunteers

Volunteers at the 2018 Curryfest receive recognition for their efforts.

Volunteers at the 2018 Curryfest receive recognition for their efforts. Contributed

WHAT you see is a bustling festival filled with food, entertainment and activities.

What you don't see, is the hard work taking place behind the scenes from organisers and valuable volunteers.

The 2018 Woolgoolga Curryfest was a success with the help of eight local volunteer groups who assisted the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce to run the day.

To thank them for their involvement, Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce president Cherie Topfer presented donations to the groups.

They included Rotary, Red Cross, first Woolgoolga scouts, Woolgoolga Athletics Club, Nippers junior surf club, Woolgoolga art group, Meals on Wheels and Marine Rescue.

"Curryfest can't happen without all our local volunteer groups so it's wonderful to be able to give back to these groups,” Ms Topfer said.

"It also means that apart from the direct benefits of holding Curryfest, the festival helps fund a range of volunteer group projects that spread the benefits to the local community.

Curryfest organisers have exciting plans for the 2019 event and planning is already under way.

"Curryfest is a year round event for the hard working management team and we are already on the lookout for sponsors for the next year's event.