Commercial property sales make Coffs Coast a hot spot

WHILE Coffs Harbour's residential real estate market is set to finish the year in a strong position, 2017 has proven to be a stellar year in local commercial property.

Investors attracted by strong yields from local offerings have seen some staggering prices paid for local buildings, the highest was the recent sale of the Coles site for $34million.

Other significant sales throughout the year included $30.6million for the current Bunnings building in July, $11.75million for the Home Central shopping precinct which houses Spotlight and Pillow Talk, $11.75million for the former Bunnings site and $5.175million for the Good Guys building at South Coffs.

Just last week, three local properties went under the hammer with strong results. The Birch Carol and Coyle Cinema Complex sold for $6.75million returning a yield of 8.8%, the new Guzman y Gomez building sold for $3.11million at a net return of 4.5% and 18 Park Ave, housing six retail businesses sold for $2.45million at a return of 6.75%.

LJ Hooker Commercial Coffs Harbour director of sales and leasing, Troy Mitchell co-marketed the recently sold properties and said Coffs Harbour has certainly become a focus for commercial property investors.

"Coffs is attracting a lot of attention due to the investments being made by Gowings and the owners of Park Beach Plaza with their over-55s development, in addition to all the government investment at a state and federal level,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said due to a booming market in Sydney and Melbourne, there is a flow effect on to regional areas.

"Because demand is strong in Sydney, it forces prices up and the returns investors can expect are lower, so Coffs then gains a benefit because it ticks a lot of boxes for investors. We have a good and well-balanced economy that shows good population growth.”

Mr Mitchell expects the strong investment in our region to continue into 2018.

"I would suggest that the economy is going to remain much the same moving into next year, so I would assume rates and inflation stay low and real estate demand will maintain its strong level. We've got around half a dozen properties for marketing in new year so I can't see any hold up in respect to supply of investments and if supply is there then we continue with good demand.”