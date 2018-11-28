Commercial gives South a big lift

WHILE many predict the demise of South Grafton with the coming bypass, for one Grafton agent, the commercial property market in the area shows that it isn't all doom and gloom.

Commercial property manager for Ford and Dougherty Natasha Watkinson said there had been a good run of smaller industrial blocks of 10,000sq m and less from people looking to develop or build industrial sites.

We've had a lot of investment into the area, it shows that people have faith in the South Grafton area, and the highway bypass won't be all doom and gloom.

Ms Watkinson said she believed that South Grafton would become the true corridor of the area, with the time to Brisbane only 2.5 hours, the area would be the link to the larger network.

"There's a lot of interest from both the transport and logistics industries at the moment," she said.

"They like the space, and they like a bit of exposure, they don't mind having their brand visible."

Ms Watkinson said they had success in recent sales in the traditional industrial sites around Armidale Rd and Swallow Rd, with a recent offering of smaller blocks snapped up by manufacturing and startup businesses.

"There has been a lot of interest in the Armidale Rd property which is an excellent piece of land," she said.