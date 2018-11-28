Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple commercial lots for sale in Brickworks Lane, South Grafton.
Multiple commercial lots for sale in Brickworks Lane, South Grafton.
Property

Commercial gives South a big lift

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many predict the demise of South Grafton with the coming bypass, for one Grafton agent, the commercial property market in the area shows that it isn't all doom and gloom.

Commercial property manager for Ford and Dougherty Natasha Watkinson said there had been a good run of smaller industrial blocks of 10,000sq m and less from people looking to develop or build industrial sites.

We've had a lot of investment into the area, it shows that people have faith in the South Grafton area, and the highway bypass won't be all doom and gloom.

Ms Watkinson said she believed that South Grafton would become the true corridor of the area, with the time to Brisbane only 2.5 hours, the area would be the link to the larger network.

"There's a lot of interest from both the transport and logistics industries at the moment," she said.

"They like the space, and they like a bit of exposure, they don't mind having their brand visible."

Ms Watkinson said they had success in recent sales in the traditional industrial sites around Armidale Rd and Swallow Rd, with a recent offering of smaller blocks snapped up by manufacturing and startup businesses.

"There has been a lot of interest in the Armidale Rd property which is an excellent piece of land," she said.

 

Commercial land at 301-309 Armidale Rd, South Grafton.
Commercial land at 301-309 Armidale Rd, South Grafton.
commercial property ford and dougherty on the map south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    Call to Coffs Harbour voters to set the election agendas

    News What are the big projects worthy of government funding to cement Coffs Harbour's standing as a growing regional capital? Have your say.

    CHAOS: ‘Crazy’ rain as supercell storm lashes east coast

    CHAOS: ‘Crazy’ rain as supercell storm lashes east coast

    Weather Police ask commuters to stay off east coast roads this morning.

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime POLICE share audio from a dangerous call Australians have received.

    Capturing the money shot

    Capturing the money shot

    News Three photographers take out competition prizes.

    • 28th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners