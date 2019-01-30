Commerce and creativity partner up at the gallery

AN EXHIBITION showcasing a total of 50 new artworks sponsored entirely by the local business community is set to launch this weekend.

New Year: New Work brings local artists and businesses together in an idea brought to fruition through the hard work and support of the Friends of the Gallery.

Each artist was given a 50cm by 50cm square piece of plywood and free reign to create a new piece.

With over 50 businesses taking part, the exhibition will raise significant funds for the Friends of the Gallery so they can continue to support the acquisition of new works or assist with exhibitions and events coming up later in 2019.

The exhibition opens this Saturday.