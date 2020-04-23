Commemorate the ANZAC spirit from home

POLICE are urging the community to commemorate the spirit of Anzac safely and respectfully at home this year, as restrictions remain in place throughout the state.

While traditional marches and services will not take place this year, the official NSW Government commemoration will be televised for the community to reflect on this important day.

The day will begin with a 5:30am commemorative service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, followed by a NSW service at 10am.

The NSW service will be broadcast live on ABC TV and streamed on the Anzac Memorial and RSL Facebook pages.

The service will not be open to the public and the community is urged to continue following the latest health advice by commemorating at home.

NSWPF Commissioner Mick Fuller said this national day of remembrance should be observed appropriately.

"Although this year's commemorations will be very different to years gone by, that does not take away from what the day represents," Commissioner Fuller said.

"This day is about honouring the brave men and women who have served our country and paying tribute to those who died fighting for our freedom.

"We all need to play our part to ensure the Anzac spirit stays alive, and this year that means paying our tributes respectfully from the comfort of our homes.

"Although we are apart this year - we will remember them," Commissioner Fuller said.

Families are being encouraged to participate together and spend time as a family reflecting on what this day means to our country.

"These are trying times and we need to continue to work together to support one another and flatten the curve," Commissioner Fuller said.

"Lives are being saved because people are staying at home. Our veterans are especially vulnerable right now and we owe it to them to ensure they remain protected," he said.

The NSW Government is encouraging people to share videos reciting The Ode and post photos on social media using the tag #ANZACspirit

For more information check here on the RSL website.