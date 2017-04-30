24°
Sport

Commanding Group 2 performance in rep clash

Brad Greenshields
| 29th Apr 2017 6:00 PM
There's not a Group 3 opponent to be seen as Grfton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett runs away to score one of his five tries while playing in the representative match for the Group 2 under-23 team.
There's not a Group 3 opponent to be seen as Grfton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett runs away to score one of his five tries while playing in the representative match for the Group 2 under-23 team.

GROUP 2 players dominate the North Coast under-23 team after the representative team thrashed the cream of the young Group 3 crop.

Many expected the clash at Sawtell's Rex Hardaker Oval to be a close affair but it was anything but as the Group 2 team ran in 10 tries including five to Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett to run out 56-6 winners.

Group 2 coach Steve Carter admitted he was surprised by the ease of the victory.

"I expected a strong performance but you just don't know what you're coming up against," Carter said.

"They (Group 3) had some things go against them like the delay to the start of their comp but we had the jump on them and to the boys discipline they stayed disciplined to the end."

After a strong start by the Group 2 squad, Jake Mullens scored a try in the 21st minute for Group 3 to reduce the margin to only four points.

It might've been the signal for the tight contest many were expecting but that point on it was almost one-way traffic with Group 3 coughing up possession and the local team taking advantage of the chances afforded them.

A Kieren Stewart try right on half time gave the home side a commanding 28-6 lead but Carter went to the sheds worried about the one try the opposition was allowed to score.

"It was disappointing because we controlled the game for the first 10 or 15 minutes and the first couple of opportunities they got they went through our line," he said.

"That was disappointing because we hadn't needed any defence to that point and we needed to rectify that. They did to an extent but there's still a lot of work to go in that area where they just didn't number up a couple of times in defence."

Collett scored three of his five tries after the break and Stewart completed a double as well.

"Keep it simple and give the boys the opportunity to show what they can do. Dylan Collett did that on a number of occasions today and so did some of the other fellas," Carter said of his plans for the day.

"Brad Collinson and Luke Beaumont were standouts and there's some blokes who were a little bit unlucky to have missed the next squad but that's football and they're still young."

REP GAME

GROUP 2 56 (Dylan Collett 5, Kieren Stewart 2, Zac Johnson, Mitch Gorman, Austin Cooper tries; Luke Beaumont 7, Matt Muller goals) def GROUP 3 6 (Jake Mullens try; Steve Blair goal).

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  country championships country rugby league group 2 rex hardaker oval rugby league steve carter

