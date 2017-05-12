Coming to town

BYRON BAY singer- songwriter and one of Australia's most loved musicians, Pete Murray has released his new single, Take Me Down ahead of his sixth studio album, Camacho, available June 2.

With more than one million album sales to his name, the quiet achiever of Australian music will showcase new tracks and old favourites on an epic 33-date national Camacho Tour that will kickstart in Lismore and finish in Darwin. And along the way we get a one-night stand in Coffs.

"The thing I wanted to do different with this album was to take my time and get it right,” Pete said.

"So many times in the past I have jumped into a studio for four to six weeks and recorded an album. Once the recording time is over, so is the album, but with Camacho there was no rush, it was going to be finished when it was finished.”

And finished it is.

Pumped to hit the road and play his new tunes for fans, Pete will be taking the full band on the road.

THE GIG: July 26 C.ex Coffs