'Coming home to flog you': Man phones partner after arrest

A Tweed Heads man has been sentenced for choking his partner in front of their young children.

A MAN choked his partner of six years in front of their two young children after she sprayed him with water during an argument, a court has heard.

The 26-year-old, who has not been named to protect the victim, was in the victim's house after she had asked him to come and help care for their children on the morning of March 2.

During an argument, the victim sprayed water onto the Tweed Heads man.

He grabbed the her ponytail and tried to get her mobile from her hand so she couldn't call police.

He put his right hand on her throat and squeezed.

Court documents revealed the victim thought he choked her for one to two minutes.

When he let go and realised police had been called, he left.

The assault was in front of the young children and police could see the clear marks on the victim's neck when they arrived.

During questioning, the man denied laying a finger on the victim and told police the victim choked herself.

Just after being released from the Tweed Heads Police Station on conditional bail the next day, the man rang the victim and told her he was coming home to 'flog' her.

The victim was so scared for her safety she left her home and went to the local shops where she called police after receiving another threatening phone call from her partner.

When police arrived at the victim's house, a neighbour told them he saw the man running away from the victim's unit.

He was later found by police walking on a parallel street.

These were only two of a string of offences the man was sentenced for in Tweed Heads Local Court on July 8.

The man pleaded guilty to multiple charges including contravene apprehended domestic violence order, intentionally choke and damaging property.

On another occasion in April, the man was woken by his children crying.

There was an argument with his partner and he put his hands around her neck and choked her, leaving marks.

Defence lawyer Amanda Fawaz said the offences were a result of him not accepting the relationship breakdown with the victim and he accepted he behaved inappropriately.

She said despite initially denying choking his partner he now accepted the police facts and had pleaded guilty.

She also said her client was remorseful, sorry for his actions and accepted the relationship was over.

The court heard the man was seeking treatment for his drug addiction which contributed to him "making poor choices".

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and sentenced the man to a two-year community corrections order and an 18 months intensive corrections order.

The man had already spent two months and 21 days in custody.

