Comets young guns plan to clip the Sea Eagles’ wings

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coffs Harbour Comets' under-18s side have suffered two heartbreaking losses during 2019 to their grand final opponents, but coach Dave Morgan is backing his charges to turn it around when it counts.

The Comets play Macksville Sea Eagles this Sunday in an epic decider, with the slightest of margins separating the teams all year.

"The first round we played them we played reasonably well but they scored a couple of late tries to get the win 22-20," Morgan said.

"The second game was shortened because of an injury and it was 10-6 when that game ended.

"So there's not a lot between the two teams and it's great to have the best two sides from the season playing in the grand final."

Morgan believes his team won't have a psychological disadvantage when they lock horns with the Sea Eagles. In fact, he's backed his team to finish in front on the scoreboard in the game which matters most.

"We're primed and ready to go. We have the ability to not just match Macksville but exceed them."

The under-18s grand final kicks off at 11.20am.

Following the under-18 game the Sawtell Panthers will take on South Grafton Rebels in reserve grade.

The Panthers finished second on the ladder while the Rebels have marched from fifth to make the decider.

The sides have played each other twice this year with the ledger sitting at one game-all.