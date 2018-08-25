Comets v Sea Eagles in the Group 2 decider

AT the beginning of the season Macksville coach Garry Jarrett set out some simple rules for his players.

"No weddings until October," he told them before writing it as a reminder on the whiteboard in the clubhouse.

"And no social media on the bus to the games."

The Macksville Sea Eagles

It's an indication he was planning to shake up Group 2 long before anybody realised the Sea Eagles would be a force and the wily Jarrett wanted no absconders or players with other engagements when the play-offs arrived.

GROUP 2 DECIDER: Macksville Sea Eagles captain Brad Southan and Coffs Harbour Comets captain Simon Brittain-Snowden ahead of tomorrow's big match. TREVOR VEALE

Both he and Coffs Harbour rival Brandon Costin are former NRL stars and that understanding of players and attention to the tiniest detail will pit them against each other in a battle of tactical wits.

For Costin and his team, the path to the grand final has been a well executed plan held collectively by the players since the pre-season.

The Coffs Harbour Comets.

"The culture within this team is the most professional I've seen in Country Rugby League. That culture and professionalism streams down from the top president and the committee," Costin said.

"I feel we have peaked perfectly for the grand final. Come kick-off I'll settle for a performance where we play to our full potential, regardless of a win, loss or draw."

The Comets grand final game-plans were thrown out the window with Macksville's extraordinary 'against the odds' run to the decider from fifth spot.

Comets v Sea Eagles

Only the Sea Eagles' faithful would have backed finals wins against Sawtell, Orara Valley and Grafton on the road.

"Definitely. We figured we would be meeting Grafton in the grand final," Costin's assistant, Group 2 stalwart Vaughan Dawes admitted.

"I bet Macksville, didn't dare to dream they would beat the Panthers, then the Axeman and most certainly Grafton, last year's Clayton Cup winners, on their home grounds.

"What a run to a grand final, they have nothing to lose and good luck to them, but our boys have spent a season working to this point.

"We won the right to a grand final at home, and that is great for the club."

The Coffs Harbour Comets ran out 88 to 18 winners over the South Grafton Rebels in Group 2 Rugby League today at Geoff King Motors Park. Matt Deans

Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League Players of the Year.

Rex Hardaker Memorial Award First Grade player of the Year - Matt Cheeseman, Coffs Harbour Comets.

First Grade

Best and Fairest sponsored by the Nambucca Heads RSL - Todd Cameron, Grafton Ghosts.

Highest Point Scorer - Todd Cameron, Grafton Ghosts, 200 points.

Most Tries - Dylan Collett, Grafton Ghosts, 19 tries.

Reserve Grade

Best and Fairest - Daniel Donovan, Macksville Sea Eagles.

Highest Point Scorer - Timothy Davis, Sawtell Panthers, 128 points.

Most Tries - Todd Johnson, Sawtell Panthers, 19 tries.

Under-18s

Best and Fairest - Lewis Cooper, Sawtell Panthers.

Most Points - Max Shaw, Coffs Harbour Comets, 72 points.

Most Tries - Lewis Cooper, Sawtell Panthers, Malchero Antony Burma, Coffs Comets, 10 tries.

Women's League Tag

Best and Fairest - Elle Moss, Grafton Ghosts.

Most Points - Tina Mcrae, Bellingen Magpies, 90 points.

Most Tries - Tina Mcrae, Bellingen Magpies, 22 tries.

Club Championship

Bowen Family Trophy - Coffs Harbour Comets.

Minor Premiers

First Grade - Grafton Ghosts; Reserve Grade - Coffs Harbour Comets; U18s - Macksville Sea Eagles; LLT - South Grafton Rebels.

John "Tank" Mackay Memorial Award - Player of Grand Final - judged by media personnel.