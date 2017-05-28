Comets the real deal

Coffs Harbour Comets forward Jorge Fairbank hits the ball up against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 28 May 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval

ANY doubts Coffs Harbour was a genuine contender in 2017 were put to bed this afternoon in a one-sided local derby.

AFTER an opening 20 minute period where Coffs Harbour captain-coach Kerrod Selmes admits Sawtell won the forwards battle and had the Comets often pinned starting sets from close to their own try line at Rex Hardaker Oval, the visiting team rolled up its sleeves and scored eight unanswered tries to win 48-6.

Halfback Nathan Curry scored a try, kicked six goals and had a helping hand in many others to lead the Comets on a second half romp that extended the margin.

In fact it was Curry's try with only seconds remaining in the first half that truly turned momentum Coffs Harbour's way.

With the timekeeper reaching for the bell the Comets were leading 12-6, a situation Sawtell could manage.

But when Curry found space to run into close to the line the margin double. If Sawtell's bubble didn't burst at that point, it certainly let out a lot of air.

Panthers' coach Matt Wakefield admitted as much.

"That just comes down to blokes not tackling," was Wakefield's blunt assessment.

The leader was left frustrated again after a positive opening turned pear shaped. Having enjoyed possession and field position for 20 minutes, Wakefield said the Sawtell that's been on show too often this year revealed itself with plenty of dropped ball.

"They were just too good in the end. We couldn't hold the football and consequently they ran away with it," he said.

Selmes was thrilled his team shored up a top-three position on the table with such an authoritive display.

"We're well in it. Obviously the (Grafton) Ghosts are the benchmark, they're a really good side but I think on our day we can certainly push them," he said.

COFFS HARBOUR 48 (M. Stokes 2, B. Griffiths, N. Curry, S. Street, B. Melrose, C. Van Dugteren, M. Hart tries; N. Curry 6, M. Hart 2 goals) def SAWTELL PANTHERS 6 (T. Sanders try; L. Miller goal).

South Grafton def Macksville 30-14

Woolgoolga def Nambucca Heads 30-26

Grafton Ghosts def Orara Valley 36-0