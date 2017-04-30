Comets take a while to warm up but get motor running

Coffs Harbour Comets fullback Scott Street tries to burst through a tackle by Jake Lauder of the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

PLAYING their first match in three weeks, a rusty Coffs Harbour used the first half to get a cut and polish before igniting the engine in the second half.

Trailing Woolgoolga by two points at the break, the Comets took control of the contest in the second half through tries to Daniel Donovan, Simon Brittain, Kerrod Selmes and Ryan Gilkinson to win 26-10.

The Seahorses again fielded an inexperienced line-up but were winning the arm wrestle for 50 minutes.

Once Coffs Harbour gained the ascendancy though Woolgoolga rarely had possession on the attacking side of halfway.

In the final stages the Seahorses did get into an attacking position and scored through Sukhpal Malhi.

Captain Brad Collinson said this was indicative of the struggles his team continues to go through in a string of losing second halves.

"If we can complete sets we can score tries there's no doubt about that, Collinson said.

"It's just completing sets cutting out the silly errors down our end of the field."

COFFS HARBOUR 26 (Daniel Donovan, Kerrod Selmes, Ryan Gilkinson, Simon Brittain, Justin Hull tries; Nathan Curry 3 goals) def WOOLGOOLGA 10 (Mick Curnow, Sukhpal Malhi tries) Jake Lauder goal).