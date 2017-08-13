22°
Comets storm Rebels base

Brad Greenshields
| 13th Aug 2017 5:30 PM
Coffs Harbour Comets prop Matt Cheeseman breaks away from a tackle made by South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters. Group 2 rugby league 13 August 2017 Geoff King Motors Park
Coffs Harbour Comets prop Matt Cheeseman breaks away from a tackle made by South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters. Group 2 rugby league 13 August 2017 Geoff King Motors Park

COFFS Harbour blitzed South Grafton in the first half to set up a 46-26 win and set up a major semi final meeting with the Grafton Ghosts next week.

After Kayan Davis opened the scoring for the Rebels in the left corner with a cheeky blind side play, the Comets stormed forward with a weight of possession and scored five unanswered tries to the delight of the partisan home crowd at Geoff King Motors Park to head to the sheds with a 30-6 lead.

Coffs Harbour captain-coach Kerrod Selmes scored two tries himself alongside winger Nayden Simon and prop Kyle Sampson.

The hooker said earlier in the week that he thought the match would be won by the team that won the battle up the middle and Selmes believes his forward pack, a group he affectionately calls the 'pigs', delivered when required today.

"Our pigs went really well and the pigs that come off the bench they did their job well," Selmes said.

Photos
View Gallery

Coffs Harbour's dangerous backs took advantage of a South Grafton team that found itself on the back foot far too often.

"We can score points off the back of our boys going forward, we've just got to get them going forward," Selmes said.

"If they can win the ruck for us we can play some footy."

South Grafton was led superbly by Grant Stevens but he had few followers.

Stevens had many discussions throughout the contest with referee Nathan Grace as the Rebels were pinged for infringements in the ruck.

After the match Stevens admitted the Comets having their share of piggy back rides down the field made it difficult to defend once Coffs Harbour had its foot on the South Grafton throat.

"When they've got all the field position in our half it's hard to defend that line for so many tackles," Stevens said.

"I can't comment on things at some stage but I suppose we've just got to play our game but some things can't be controlled."

COFFS HARBOUR 46 (Nayden Simon 2, Kerrod Selmes 2, Kyle Sampson 2, Brogan Melrose, Josh Boyd tries; Nathan Curry 7 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON 26 (Kayan Davis 2, Hugh Stanley, Anthony Skinner, Luke Welch tries; Davis 2, Aaron Taylor goals).
Reserve grade: Grafton Ghosts def Sawtell 32-12
Under-18s: Sawtell def Nambucca Heads 29-8
Ladies League Tag: Coffs Harbour def South Grafton 16-14

NEXT WEEK'S FIRST GRADE MATCHES
Saturday - Minor Semi-Final
South Grafton v Sawtell
Sunday - Major Semi-Final
Grafton Ghosts v Coffs Harbour

Topics:  coffs harbour comets country rugby league geoff king motors park group 2 rugby league south grafton rebels

