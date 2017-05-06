Comets square up against Ghosts

LEAD THE WAY: Coffs Harbour halfback Nathan Curry will be looking to put some dents in the Grafton defensive line when the two teams meet at Geoff King Motors Park tomorrow.

HAVING beaten Bellingen, Macksville and Woolgoolga in the team's last three starts, now is the time to find out how strong Coffs Harbour is.

The Comets sit in equal second position on the table but leading the pack is the Grafton Ghosts.

It is the Ghosts who will offer Coffs Harbour the sternest test they've faced this year.

Last week the Grafton team ran in 20 tries against Macksville in a contest that was akin to Ivan Drago's fatal demolition of Apollo Creed.

The question is, how much Rocky Balboa is in the Comets? Can they cut the great giant down to size?

After a couple of weeks without football, it took Coffs Harbour a bit of time to find its rhythm last week.

When they did though it was simple, old-fashioned football that got the results.

The forwards made hard yards up the middle and got the opposition on the back foot through quick play.

With room to move, the Comets backs took full advantage.

It's the sort of football you need to take into a heavyweight title match.

It's the sort of football the Ghosts have been producing.

Mitch Lollback, Dylan Collett and Mitch Gorman have been scoring plenty of tries on the back of work done by forwards Adam Slater, Ben McLennan and Danny Wicks.

The Ghosts are the favourites but Coffs Harbour captain-coach Kerrod Selmes is the type of leader who likes nothing more than a scrap that lasts the full 15 rounds.

Tomorrow's winner will get to wear the title belt ... for now.

This afternoon, Macksville will try to bounce back from last week's massive loss when it hosts Orara Valley.

Sawtell and South Grafton are equal on points with Coffs Harbour and their match-up tomorrow at the Rebels' home ground will provide a tremendous insight into each team's credentials for the season ahead.

Buoyed by their first win in almost three years, Bellingen will be out to try to make it two wins in a row when they host Nambucca Heads.

GROUP 2

Saturday

Macksville v Orara Valley

Sunday

Coffs Harbour v Grafton Ghosts

Bellingen v Nambucca Heads

South Grafton v Sawtell