Comets rally to help junior get his family home

Christine and Israel Degle are currently stranded in Togo.

THE Coffs Comets have swung in behind one of their juniors whose family members are currently stranded in Africa.

Coffs Harbour Comets player Emmanuel Degle and his sister Delalie have started a GoFundMe page to help bring their mother and brother home after they were left stuck in Togo.

The pair had travelled to the west African country prior to coronavirus and were due to return in late May, however that has become increasingly difficult due to the pandemic playing havoc with international travel.

"This GoFundMe is for my mother Christine and little brother Israel who are currently stuck in Africa in our homeland Togo," Ms Degle said.

"However due to Covid-19 restrictions some borders are still currently closed, leaving us with no other option but to assist my mother and brother in purchasing a new return ticket to avoid staying longer in Togo with very little assistance."

The rugby league club have since swung in behind the player and his family, sharing the post in an effort to help them reach their goal of raising $7000.

Junior Comets coach Andrew Mifsud said the club were exploring ways they could help their young junior get his family home.

As of Monday morning more than $4000 had been raised from 67 donors and Ms Degle had posted an update, thanking those who had made a contribution.

"I'd like to show my gratitude towards our friends and family and others as well that are helping to reach our goal," she said.

"God bless you a million. It's really heart warming to see the support we are getting."

For more information or to make a donation visit https://gf.me/u/yhwzhr.