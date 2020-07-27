Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christine and Israel Degle are currently stranded in Togo.
Christine and Israel Degle are currently stranded in Togo.
News

Comets rally to help junior get his family home

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Comets have swung in behind one of their juniors whose family members are currently stranded in Africa.

Coffs Harbour Comets player Emmanuel Degle and his sister Delalie have started a GoFundMe page to help bring their mother and brother home after they were left stuck in Togo.

The pair had travelled to the west African country prior to coronavirus and were due to return in late May, however that has become increasingly difficult due to the pandemic playing havoc with international travel.

"This GoFundMe is for my mother Christine and little brother Israel who are currently stuck in Africa in our homeland Togo," Ms Degle said.

"However due to Covid-19 restrictions some borders are still currently closed, leaving us with no other option but to assist my mother and brother in purchasing a new return ticket to avoid staying longer in Togo with very little assistance."

The rugby league club have since swung in behind the player and his family, sharing the post in an effort to help them reach their goal of raising $7000.

Junior Comets coach Andrew Mifsud said the club were exploring ways they could help their young junior get his family home.

As of Monday morning more than $4000 had been raised from 67 donors and Ms Degle had posted an update, thanking those who had made a contribution.

"I'd like to show my gratitude towards our friends and family and others as well that are helping to reach our goal," she said.

"God bless you a million. It's really heart warming to see the support we are getting."

For more information or to make a donation visit https://gf.me/u/yhwzhr.

More Stories

coffs harbour comets
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could this active trend help Coffs climb to new heights?

        premium_icon Could this active trend help Coffs climb to new heights?

        Opinion Think rock climbing, but without the ropes. Will this trend find its way to Coffs Harbour?

        IN COURT: 62 people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 62 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in Coffs Harbour court today.

        Training day signals positive signs for cultural burns

        premium_icon Training day signals positive signs for cultural burns

        News Foundations laid for more traditional burns following horrendous bushfire season.

        Candidate shares concerns over hospital flooding

        premium_icon Candidate shares concerns over hospital flooding

        Council News Judge wants ‘holistic’ plans in place before more development in Boambee Valley