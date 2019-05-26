Comets rack up huge win against understrength Magpies

DOMINATED: The Comets were all over the Magpies in their massive win.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets will be asking to play all their games under lights shortly after another dominate home performance at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday evening.

Taking on an understrength Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies, the Comets wasted no time in blitzing Bello early, running in six tries in the opening 15 minutes.

The score had blown out to 60-6 at halftime, before finishing up at 96-12 by the final siren.

This win follows up the Comets' 44-10 victory over the Axemen in their first night game at home two weeks ago.

Coffs are now clear at the top of the Group 2 ladder and will be backing themselves to defend their premiership. The club also won reserve grade 76-6 while their ladies league tag team triumphed 14-0.