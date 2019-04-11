Comets playing in honour of a club legend this Sunday

COMETS LEGEND: Tony 'Ducky' Dungay past away in March. The Coffs Harbour Comets will be celebrating his life this Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: This Sunday's grudge match between fierce rivals the Coffs Harbour Comets and Satwell Panthers is more than just a round two fixture between the defending premiers and finals hopefuls.

The Comets will be honouring and celebrating the life of club legend Tony 'Ducky' Dungay who passed away in March.

"Ducky was one of the great characters that sporting clubs are built on, he was a Coffs junior who came through the ranks to senior league,” Comets secretary Neil MacAlpine said.

"He played in seven grand finals in eight seasons for Coffs reserve grade as well as playing first grade.”

Dungay captain-coached Coffs to a grand final in 2000 and to the finals in 2001.

MacAlpine said those in the Comets jersey loved playing alongside him.

"He produced many man of the match of performances on the field and just as many off the field.

"He was a relentless sledger of his teammates and a fierce protector of young players coming through the ranks. He told them 'just play your natural game and if anyone tries to intimidate you, I'll take care of that.”

The Comets come into the match in great form after a scintillating second half saw them run away as big winners last week against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

The Comets turned a four-point lead at halftime into a 34-point win.

"We really hit our straps in the second half, so we want to play like that for the full game,” Comets captain-coach Steve Spencer said.

Spencer said the big crowd expected for the special day will inspire his team during the match and he's anticipating a greatly improved Panthers side from round one.

"They're a young, energetic, impressive side who have been together since juniors so have played a lot of footy together,” he said.

"The rivalry between us is always big so I know they'll be up for it.”

Kick off for the game is 2.45pm Sunday at Geoff King Motors Oval.