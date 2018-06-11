Comets great in 1998

TALENT PLUS: Famous faces from 1998 beam out of one of many images Sergio Spagnolo took of Comets' teams.

TALENT PLUS: Famous faces from 1998 beam out of one of many images Sergio Spagnolo took of Comets' teams. Contributed

MEMBERS of the 1998 first grade team have been invited back on Saturday, July 28, to help Coffs Harbour Comets Rugby League Club celebrate Old Boy's Day.

All team members from any era are welcome but the side captain-coached by Wayne Taekata is considered one of the best put on the paddock and was full of star players from a golden era for Group 2.

It's remarkable a side containing Vaughan Dawes, Darren Leaney, Ben McCarthy, Andy Gray, Brett Winkler and others didn't make the grand final as had been the case the previous year.

The problem was the competition that year was so strong and the side finishing fifth on the premiership table, Port Macquarie Sharks, went on to take the title from Nambucca Heads at the end of a memorable semi finals series.

Even the team's ball boy, Matt Secomb, went on to become a star player and responsible for many spectatular tries.

Many of the '98 side will be back at Geoff King Motors Oval to share old war stories and watch the modern day players take on Grafton Ghosts, a club not in the local ranks in those days.