Comets girls one win away from the ultimate revival

FRONT AND CENTRE: Angela Keighran has been a big factor in the Comets' rise up the ladder.

FRONT AND CENTRE: Angela Keighran has been a big factor in the Comets' rise up the ladder.

RUGBY LEAGUE: One month into the Group 2 ladies league tag competition and the Coffs Harbour Comets looked gone.

Having suffered four losses on the trot, it seemed as if the side would be playing for pride for the remainder of 2019.

Enter coach Matt Secomb.

Secomb sat the girls down for an honest discussion and said they could continue on their current trajectory, or band together and produce something special.

Fast forward four months later and the team have made the grand final after an unbelievable sudden death run.

Finishing fifth, the side have beaten the Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers in a stellar run.

"I knew we had the potential to turn it around," Secomb said.

"I told them it's up to them if they want to have the season they're capable of and here we are.

At the head of the renaissance has been Angela Keighran, a linchpin for the team in both attack and defence.

"She's one of the senior girls who leads by example," Secomb said.

"She's our fittest player and whatever she does the others will follow."

The Comets are taking on Macksville Sea Eagles in the decider.

The Sea Eagles have come out triumphant in their two clashes to date this season with scorelines of 22-4 and 20-10.

Secomb is enjoying the fact his side are heading into the big dance as the underdog.

"All the pressure is on them.

"Just two weeks ago we hadn't beaten the Rebels this year either but we went and played them at their home ground and put a massive score on them.

"The girls are happy and excited for the grand final which is a good thing for us, because they play good footy when they're happy.

"It's going to be a huge day for the club with three teams playing and all three of those games should be great.

"I just can't wait for it to be honest."

The Coffs Harbour Comets v Macksville Sea Eagles grand final kicks off a massive day at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday at 10am.