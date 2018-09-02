Menu
GROUND BREAKERS: Coffs Comets are the first team entered into the October 13 local tournament. Eden Bennett
Rugby League

Comets enter first team in women's league event

Greg White
by
2nd Sep 2018 7:00 AM
WOMEN'S rugby league will be showcased in Coffs Harbour on October 13 with a tournament played in Coffs Harbour.

Already, premiership-winning coach Brandon Costin has raised his hand and will mentor the Comets team nominated for the event.

It follows major changes made by Country Rugby League (CRL) to their representative pathway.

An open-age tackle competition will replace Ladies League Tag in the CRL Country Championships.

Tackle football will be introduced and CRL's female participation officer Kylie Hilder believes this is a great indication of the increasing popularity of the womens' game.

"The inclusion of women's tackle into the Country Championships creates a clear pathway for regional players,” she said.

"From local competitions to various levels of representative football including the Women's National Championship, State of Origin, NRL Women's Premiership and Australian Jillaroos.'

"It's such an exciting time and the pathway has never been clearer for females looking to make their mark on the game.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

