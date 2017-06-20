Comets draw first blood in battle for Shield

IF State of Origin players are allowed to lay around in the ruck tomorrow night as long as they were in tonight's Group 2 clash at Coramba, expect a slow Origin.

While Coffs Harbour was happy to walk away with the two points and take an 18 point advantage from the first Ken Orr Memorial Shield clash of the season against Orara Valley, there's very little both sides can take away from a scrappy affair.

As is expected in a clash between such long time rivals, there was no shortage of enthusiasm and passion from the combatants but it was a try either side of half time that edged the contest in Coffs Harbour's favour.

With only 10 seconds to go until the half time bell was going to be sounded at Coramba Sportsground, Coffs Harbour centre Alex Wilson crossed the try line to make the scores 18-6 in the Comets' favour.

In the first set after the resumption, Coffs Harbour was handed a piggy back down the field from a penalty before Josh Boyd scored to stretch the margin that only two minutes of football earlier was eight points out to 18, effectively sealing the result.

Orara Valley coach Col Speed was disappointed with a few aspects of the match but the amount of effort his team produced wasn't one of them.

"Even to the final whistle, everything that was thrown at us basically the boys kept putting their hands up," Speed said.

"We were just alweays on the back foot, always having to defend. The 50/50 calls unfortunately don't go to the teams that are down the bottom.

"We've just got to work hard to get those ones turned around but we'll keep plugging away."

Comets playing-coach Kerrod Selmes said the fact it was a clash of old rivals meant he expected a hard fought affair.

"Probably a lot of people have been taking them lightly but I never did. A Col Speed-coached side is always going to give it to you," Selmes said.

While both sides were more than willing to discuss the referees, the major talking point from the match was the alleged racial abuse Coffs Harbour forward Liam Kelly-Wynn received from a spectator.

The Comets have already said they will lodge an official complaint which will force Country Rugby League officials to investigate the incident.

Looking forward both coaches have said it will be a light training run on Thursday before the teams back-up again this weekend.

Coffs Harbour will play at Macksville on Saturday without centre Brogan Melrose who was taken from the field on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury.

Orara Valley has another local derby this weekend when they play at Sawtell on Sunday.

COFFS HARBOUR 28 (Alex Wilson 2, Chad Isles, Coen van Dugteren, Kerrod Selmes, Josh Boyd tries; Nathan Curry 2 goals) def ORARA VALLEY 10 (Matt Dennison 2 tries; Hayden Spinks goal).