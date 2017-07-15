Comets chasing Ghosts at Grafton fortress

TOUCH TASK: Seeing as the Grafton Ghosts haven't conceded a point at home since before Easter, Coffs Harbour will be doing well to celebrate scoring some tries in tomorrow's big game.

IT'S quickly become Group 2's version of mission impossible - beating the Grafton Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field.

It's the mission Coffs Harbour faces tomorrow in a top of the table clash.

In the Ghosts past four matches on home soil they've only conceded a miserly six points in total.

In other words most players have more chance of scoring with Miranda Kerr than they do of scoring at the Grafton fortress.

Seeing as Comets playing-coach Kerrod Selmes is a happy family man, he's more interested in finding a way to have his team cross the try line often enough to upset the Ghosts unbeaten run towards a possible Claytons Cup.

"We've got to be at our best to beat them but at the end of the day everyone is beatable," Selmes said.

The last time Coffs Harbour lost was to the Ghosts back at the start of May. Since then the Comets have been building momentum as they continue to gel as a unit.

"There's a belief there now we can get the job done if we put it all together," the coach said.

Sawtell has been eyeing off third spot and a double chance and tomorrow the panthers can grab it.

Sawtell is only half a game behind South Grafton who currently hold on to that spot on the table. The two meet tomorrow in what could be a semi final rehearsal.

Refreshed after a bye, if the Panthers win tomorrow it will see them jump the reigning premiers but with only three rounds left after this weekend, a loss will consign them to an elimination semi final.

This afternoon Orara Valley and Macksville meet at Coramba Sportsground in an encounter both teams need to win to ensure their finals destiny remains in their own hands.

GROUP 2

Saturday

Orara Valley v Macksville

Sunday

Grafton Ghosts v Coffs Harbour

Sawtell v South Grafton

Nambucca Heads v Bellingen