Comets bouncing back to their best

WATCHING a replay of a 46-0 loss would be considered a horror movie for most but not Coffs Harbour coach Kerrod Selmes.

He sat down with the players on Tuesday night to watch last week's performance and rather than wince, Selmes came away from the viewing with renewed confidence ahead of tomorrow's preliminary final against South Grafton.

"I know it sounds weird but there were a lot of positives to come out of it,” Selmes said.

"We had a look at what we need to fix and we're confident we can get the job done this weekend.”

The Comets are back on home soil tomorrow with a large crowd expected.

Selmes hopes it's not the last time Coffs Harbour fans come out in force this year.

"Hopefully we can get through this week and get another crack at the Ghosties,” he said.

The Comets and Rebels met a fortnight ago and the Comets were dominant in the first half on their way to a 46-26 win.

South Grafton hooker Rhys Walters said the Rebels know they've got to be better tomorrow if they're to beat Coffs Harbour.

"Getting a good start is the key, especially at this time of year. We can't afford to get off to a slow start against Coffs,” Walters said.

"The last game blew out and we were filthy with it after the game because we knew we were poor on the day. This weekend we know we've got to go up a few gears than the past few weeks if we're going to beat them.”

GROUP 2

Preliminary Finals - Sunday at Geoff King Motors Park

First grade - 2.45pm: Coffs Harbour v South Grafton

Reserve grade - 1pm: Grafton Ghosts v Sawtell

Under-18s - 11.30am: Grafton Ghosts v South Grafton

Ladies League Tag - 10.30am: Sawtell v South Grafton