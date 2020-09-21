Comets and Panthers do the double in Woopi

The Coffs Harbour Comets Under 15 Boys side won the 2020 Grand Final against Smithtown.

ALL five Coffs Coast Junior Rugby League sides won their respective grand finals at the weekend, in a resounding show of force.

It stellar day for Coffs Coast teams in Group 2 Junior Rugby League, showing their succes in junior development and throwing down the gauntlet to their regional opposition.

Coffs Harbour Comets took out the Under 15 Girls league tag and the Under 15 Boys competitions, with Sawtell Panthers winning in the Under 14s and 13s and Woolgoolga succeeding in the Under 12s.

The Comets Under 15s claimed back to back premierships by defeating Smithtown 25 – 14, capping off a strong year in which they also claimed the minor premiership.

The side raced away to an 18 – 0 lead before half time in what was a complete performance.

The club’s girls league tag side triumphed in their grand final rematch against Kempsey doing well to snuff out any hope of a fightback after heading into the break two points clear at 8 – 6.

Another two tries following half-time ensured the girls avenged last season’s heartbreaking loss to their regional rivals.

With their first home grand final in many years, the Woolgoolga seahorses Under 12s side were looking to do the club proud.

Spurred by a number of NRL stars sending heartfelt messages of support, the boys did not disappoint, claiming a 18 – 12 victory over Bowraville.

Sawtell Panthers also managed to claim a pair of grand final victories in two highly entertaining games.

The Under 13s played out a 32 – 24 try-fest against a strong Bowraville outfit who were simply unable to keep up with the Panthers’ young guns.

And in a nail-biter, the Under 14s managed to pip Bowraville a second time winning 20 – 18.

It was a tough day at the office for Bowraville juniors, who had teams featuring in four grand finals but were unlucky to come away without any silverware.

Group 2 JRL Grand Final scores

Under 10s: Smithtown 26 – Bowraville 20

Under 11s: Woolgoolga 18 – Bowraville 12.

Under 12s: Sawtell 32 – Bowraville 24.

Under 13s: Sawtell 20 – Bowraville 18

Under 14s:L Kempsey 20 – Smithtown 6

Under 15 Girls League Tag: Coffs Harbour 18 – Kempsey 6

Under 15s: Coffs Harbour 26 – Smithtown 14