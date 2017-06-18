Comets almost rack up a ton

Luke Suter of the Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies finds himself upended against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

COFFS Harbour was ruthless in its destruction of a listless Bellingen.

At times the Comets scored almost at will on their way to a resounding 96-0 victory.

While the Magpies were undermanned due to a string of injuries, it was no excuse for an insipid performance that lacked the spirit the team has shown over the past six weeks.

Coffs Harbour scored 18 tries with centre Brogan Melrose leading the way with four of his own while Coen van Dugteren and Liam Kelly-Wynn also cashed in scoring a hat-trick each.

The result at Geoff King Motors Park wasn't the only case of a team being held scoreless this afternoon.

Sawtell couldn't cross the line against the top of the table Grafton Ghosts who won 62-0.

Woolgoolga caused the upset of the season so far edging reigning premier and second placed South Grafton 34-22.

A power outage caused Friday night's match between Orara Valley and Nambucca Heads to be postponed.

The lights at Coramba Sportsground will be given a live test on Tuesday night when Coffs Harbour travels there to face the Axemen in a catch-up game.

COFFS HARBOUR 96 (Brogan Melrose 4, Coen van Dugteren 3, Liam Kelly-Wynn 3, Simon Brittain-Snowden 2, Kyle Sampson, Maurice Stokes, Michael Hart, Billy Griffiths, Alex Wilson, Nathan Curry tries; Curry 11, Britain-Snowden goals) def BELLINGEN VALLEY-DORRIGO 0.