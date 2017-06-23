Comets act on racism claims

AN alleged case of racial vilification stemming from Tuesday night's local derby between Orara Valley and Coffs Harbour is now in the hands of Country Rugby League officials.

The Comets lodged an official complaint to Group 2 after young forward Liam Kelly-Wynne alleged a spectator at Coramba Sportsground referred to him as a monkey.

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson said the issue was now being controlled by the CRL and that the case will be headed to the Anti- Discrimination Board in Newcastle.

Gilkinson said if the charges are found to have merit, he expects the spectator will be dealt with harshly.

"Not allowing racial vilification is part of the code of conduct for both the CRL and NRL," he said.

"We don't stand for discrimination in Group 2 or any abuse."

Coffs Harbour acted swiftly lodging its complaint and said it will support Kelly-Wynne 100% and that it doesn't tolerate racism.

Comets president Steve Gooley said the club appreciated the public apology issued by Orara Valley via social media.